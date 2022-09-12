Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Welcomes Baby Boy With Vishagan; See Pics

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan welcome their second child Veer.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Superstar Rajinikanth's elder daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth welcomed her second child, Veer with husband Vishagan on Sunday, 11 September. Taking to Twitter, she shared the good news with her fans and shared a couple of pictures, giving them a glimpse of the newborn baby.
Announcing the birth of her second son, Soundarya wrote on Twitter, "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings. Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother. VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed. Thank you to our amazing doctors. @sumana_manohar, Dr.Srividya Seshadri, @SeshadriSuresh3."
In the first close-up picture, the newborn baby is seen holding a person's finger. In the next photo, Soundarya can be seen posing with her family — her husband Vishagan, and her first son Ved. In the following series of black and white pictures from her maternity shoot, she can be seen falunting her baby bump in a black turtle-neck dress.
Several celebrities congratulated the couple and commented on Soundarya's post. Actor Abhishek Bachchan also congratulated them on social media.
Veer is Soundarya's first child from her second marriage to Vishagan. Her first child, Ved is from her first marriage with to businessman Ashwin Ramkumar.
