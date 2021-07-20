Raj Kundra, Arrested in Porn Films Case, To Be Produced in Court Today

The FIR was registered by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February and nine persons had been arrested under the same.

With respect to the arrest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, "We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”

Reports added that the crime branch had busted a racket earlier in February when they raided a bungalow in Malad (West). The police said that people were lured into the pornographic films with promises of roles in web series.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

