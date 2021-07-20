Raj Kundra, Arrested in Porn Films Case, To Be Produced in Court Today

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday
The Mumbai police crime branch will reportedly produce businessman Raj Kundra before a local court, today. He will be produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court for police custody.
Kundra was arrested on Monday in an alleged connection to the creation and publication of pornographic films. Raj Kundra is the husband of Shilpa Shetty.
The FIR was registered by the Property Cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February and nine persons had been arrested under the same.
With respect to the arrest, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, "We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”
Reports added that the crime branch had busted a racket earlier in February when they raided a bungalow in Malad (West). The police said that people were lured into the pornographic films with promises of roles in web series.
