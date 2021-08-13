Raj Kundra Case: Mumbai Police Form SIT to Probe Porn Racket

The Mumbai Crime Branch have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the pornography racket case, as per a report by ANI. An ACP-level officer will head the SIT team and the reports will be sent to the senior officers of the Crime Branch. Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested in the case.

On Thursday, the Crime Branch arrested one person in connection to an FIR filed on 28 July. The accused, Abhijeet Bhomble, allegedly played a part in producing porn films for Hotshots app that was owned by Raj Kundra.