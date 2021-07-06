Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Set to Tie the Knot on This Day

Rahul Vaidya with partner Disha Parmar
(Photo Courtesy: Rahul Vaidya/ @rahulvaidyarkv)
Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on 16 July, as per a report by The Times of India. The report adds that owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the wedding will be a small affair.
"Disha and I have always preferred a close-knit wedding. We have invited our close friends and family. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony", Rahul told the publication.
Disha added, "I have always wanted a simple ceremony and I am glad that's exactly what is happening". Rahul and Disha are busy making final arrangements for the big day.
Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar during his stint on the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Ever since Disha accepted his proposal, their fans have been eagerly waiting for a wedding date.
On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul emerged as the first runner up and then decided to travel to Cape Town to shoot for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined