Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar Set to Tie the Knot on This Day

Disha added, "I have always wanted a simple ceremony and I am glad that's exactly what is happening". Rahul and Disha are busy making final arrangements for the big day.

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar during his stint on the 14th season of Bigg Boss. Ever since Disha accepted his proposal, their fans have been eagerly waiting for a wedding date.

On Bigg Boss 14, Rahul emerged as the first runner up and then decided to travel to Cape Town to shoot for Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

