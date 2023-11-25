Ali Fazal Recalls How ‘Judi Dench Had Cutely Done Homework’ on His Filmography

Speaking of working in the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, Fazal says, “My biggest issue while shooting '3 Idiots' was that there is a shot where I need to be wearing a harness...in the death scene. For the harness, they were making holes in it. I lost it and I was like, 'You're making holes in my shirts'. So they said, ‘Yeah so...get another shirt,’ but I said, ‘No no no, it's my shirt! I want my shirt!’ So they stitched it back and gave it back to me. Now I think about it and I must've looked so stupid...so naïve.”

The actor is very well-known for his role as Guddu bhaiyya in Mirzapur.