R. Kelly Found Guilty of Child Sexual Abuse In His Second Federal Trial

The accused was acquitted by a federal jury for seven other counts including charges that he obstructed justice in a previous trial, reports the Chicago Tribune.

He was acquitted of fixing a state trial on child pornography charges in 2008. However, he was convicted of sex trafficking and racketeering in New York and was later sentenced to 30 years in jail.

Two of the singer's former associates were also accused of fixing the 2008 trial and were on trial with him but were acquitted of all charges, according to the BBC.

A minor survivor, who had declined to testify in the 2008 trial, but now a 37-year-old woman, decided to testify, according to the same report.

He is still facing state charges of aggravated sexual abuse in Illinois and prostitution and solicitation charges in Minnesota, according to the same report.