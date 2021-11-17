Miramax Studios Sues Director Quentin Tarantino Over 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs

Miramax mentioned in the lawsuit that the studio wants to “enforce, preserve, and protect its contractual and intellectual property rights relating to one of Miramax’s most iconic and valuable film properties,” Collider reported.

The lawsuit further stated, “Left unchecked, Tarantino’s conduct could mislead others into believing Miramax is involved in his venture. And it could also mislead others into believing they have the rights to pursue similar deals or offerings, when in fact Miramax holds the rights needed to develop, market, and sell NFTs relating to its deep film library.”

Quentin Tarantino has “Reserved Rights” for his own screenplay, his lawyers said. The 1994 crime black comedy Pulp Fiction was written and directed by Tarantino. He had conceptualised the story with Roger Avary with many of the scenes referring to Avary’s work for the 1993 release True Romance.

Bart Williams, representing Miramax, said, “This group chose to recklessly, greedily, and intentionally disregard the agreement that Quentin signed instead of following the clear legal and ethical approach of simply communicating with Miramax about his proposed ideas."