'Pushpa' Actor Allu Arjun Issues Statement After Fans Get Injured at an Event

Actor Allu Arjun took to social media to release a statement after his fans were severely injured following the cancellation of a meet-and-greet event at the N-Convention Center in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

As per a report by Telangana Today, the incident took place when the event organisers, who reportedly got permission from cops to allow 200 people, let nearly 2,000 persons enter the venue. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the programme and a photo session were cancelled by the Telugu star which reportedly irked his fans.