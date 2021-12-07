Pushpa Trailer: An Allu Arjun Thriller With Sandalwood Smuggling at The Backdrop

Allu Arjun plays the role of a woodcutter and rebel Pushparaj in Pushpa.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa is out and it promises to deliver a thriller with high stakes. The trailer tells the story of an intense power struggle between the natives and the powerful who have been smuggling the red sandalwood from the forest.
The clip makes it a point to note that the tree can’t be found anywhere except the Seshachalam forest and also that it is a lucrative business for the smugglers.
Allu Arjun plays a woodcutter Pushparaj who is one of the locals and he goes against the system. It is also seen that the fellow rebels revere Pushpa as they all stand behind him when a policeman puts a gun to his head.
The Pushpa trailer also features a glimpse of Fahadh Faasil who appears in the end to ask, “When is the party, Pushpa?” The film marks his debut into Telugu cinema and he plays a cop Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. A clash between the two seems imminent.
The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who also seems like the one to break rules, and the trailer gives glimpses into a budding romance between her character and Pushparaj.
Pushpa is directed by Sukumar and co-produced by Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers. The film is being made in two parts and the first part will release theatrically on 17 December. Anasuya, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla, Sunil, and Deepak Shetty are also part of the film.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)