Allu Arjun Says ‘Pushpa 2’ Has ‘A Different Shade of Pushpa’, Hints at Pushpa 3

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 hits theatres on 15 August.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
While fans eagerly await the release of Pushpa 2, actor Allu Arjun has said that Pushpa 3 is a possibility because there are plans to extend the franchise. The actor told Variety, “You can definitely expect part three, and we do want to make it a franchise. We have exciting ideas for the lineup.”
Speaking about Pushpa 2, the actor said that viewers will get to see a ‘very different shade of Pushpa’ compared to the first film. Adding that the first installment was the “ lower end of the spectrum,” the actor said,
While Pushpa: The Rise had a successful run at the box office, its release on OTT only increased its reach, the actor said. “More than the theatrical reach of ‘Pushpa,’ the OTT (streaming) reach has been multifold. A lot of people, maybe during the theatrical release, have only watched it once or twice. But after it’s available on OTT platforms like Amazon, people have watched it multiple times. And because of the OTT platform, there’s a lot of crossover audience from other languages, and other regions and neighboring countries.”
The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise follows a labourer’s rise in the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate. The film, directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh among others. The second film, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to release on 15 August.
