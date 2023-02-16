'Pure Heart': Aamir Khan Mourns the Loss of 'Lagaan' Co-star Javed Khan Amrohi

Aamir Khan Mourns the Loss of 'Lagaan' Co-star Javed Khan Amrohi.
(Photo:Twitter)
Aamir Khan took to social media to mourn the death of his Lagaan co-star Javed Khan Amrohi on Wednesday, 15 February. The late actor was seen in many films alongside Aamir. He died of lung failure on Tuesday; he was 73.
In an Instagram post, Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Javed Ji, You never failed to fill the room with joy and warmth. Your pure heart and positive energy will be dearly missed."
Take a look at the post here:
Aamir quit social media in 2021 and since then the accounts run by his production house post on his behalf.
His Chak De India co-star Shilpa Shukla also took to Instagram to write, "Tell your friend that in his death, a part of you dies and goes with him. wherever he goes you also go. He will not be alone." Team ke Sukhlal ji. With you Sir. Rest in peace."
Amrohi was known for his work in several Bollywood films like Andaz Apna Apna, Chak De! India, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Laadla, and Ishq, among many others.
Amrohi is survived by his son and daughter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)