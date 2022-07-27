Punjabi Singer Balwinder Safri Passes Away; Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh Condole

Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri, known for tracks like 'O Chan Mere Makhna', 'Chan Meray Makhna', 'Par Linghade’, and 'Pao Bhangra', passed away on Tuesday. He was 63.

Several artistes including Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh, and Neeru Bajwa have expressed their condolences. Randhawa shared a picture of Safri with the caption, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri.”