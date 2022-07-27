Punjabi Singer Balwinder Safri Passes Away; Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh Condole

Legendary singer Balwinder Safri passed away aged 63.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Punjabi singer Balwinder Safri, known for tracks like 'O Chan Mere Makhna', 'Chan Meray Makhna', 'Par Linghade’, and 'Pao Bhangra', passed away on Tuesday. He was 63.
Several artistes including Guru Randhawa, Diljit Dosanjh, Mika Singh, and Neeru Bajwa have expressed their condolences. Randhawa shared a picture of Safri with the caption, "We will cherish your music and contribution to Punjabi music forever sir. Rest in peace. Alvida sir Balwinder Safri.”
On his Instagram story, Randhawa wrote, "So sad to hear about sir Balwinder Safri ji. Rest in peace sir."
According to ANI, the singer was reportedly admitted to the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, UK in April due to heart issues. He underwent triple bypass surgeries and went into a coma. However, he was later discharged and was recovering before his demise on 26 July.
Diljit Dosanjh wrote, "WAHEGURU. Balwinder Safri Ji."
Actor Neeru Bajwa penned a note for the singer, "Menu yaad hai Balwinder ji nu asi window tho dekya si during #beautifulbillo shoot… (I remember when we saw Balwinder ji through the window during the 'Beautiful Billo' shoot), we were so excited."
"He so graciously came up to meet us. Don't make them like that anymore…. Thank you Sir for giving Punjabi music industry so much. You will be forever live in our hearts #balwindersafri ji," she wrote.
Mika Singh tweeted, “The legendary Singer #Balwindersafri has sadly left us with his beautiful memories.. I’ve grown up listening to his music and his legacy will live on and be remembered forever. May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace.. Waheguru.”
Legendary singer Gurdaas Maan and singer Jassie Gill shared tributes to late Balwinder Safri on Instagram.
Still from videos Jassie Gill shared on Instagram.
