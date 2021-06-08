Aditya Chopra's YRF Starts Vaccination Drive For Film Industry

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, said in a statement, “After inoculating all YRF employees, we started vaccinating crew members of our films and we are now delighted to have begun the drive for the Hindi film industry. This will help daily wage earners return to work. The drive will take place in phases. In the first phase starting on Tuesday, 8 June, around 4000 people will be able to take the shots".

In a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray earlier, Aditya Chopra had stated, "With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard."