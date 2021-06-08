Aditya Chopra's YRF Starts Vaccination Drive For Film Industry

Aditya Chopra has started a vaccination drive for members of the film industry.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
A month after requesting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow Yash Raj Films to procure COVID vaccines so that members of the film industry can get their shots, filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra has started the vaccination drive.
YRF has also stated that it will try its best to vaccinate the 30,000 registered members of the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees). The company has already vaccinated its employees in an earlier drive.
Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, said in a statement, “After inoculating all YRF employees, we started vaccinating crew members of our films and we are now delighted to have begun the drive for the Hindi film industry. This will help daily wage earners return to work. The drive will take place in phases. In the first phase starting on Tuesday, 8 June, around 4000 people will be able to take the shots".
In a letter addressed to Uddhav Thackeray earlier, Aditya Chopra had stated, "With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard."
Published: undefined