Priyanka Chopra to Host a Pre-Oscar Event on 23 March With Mindy Kaling

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are among the South-Asian hosts for a pre-Oscar event.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra will host a pre-Oscar event on 23 March with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, and several others. The event is “a toast to South Asian excellence on the big screen” and also includes celebrities like Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Shruti Ganguly, and Maneesh Goya as hosts.
The guests scheduled to appear in the pre-Oscar event are Riz Ahmed and Suroosh Alvi (Flee), Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul), Aneil Karia (The Long Goodbye). According to the Hollywood Reporter, Pawo Choyning Dorji (Lunana: A Yak within the Classroom), Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh (Writing With Fire) will also be present.
The event is sponsored by UTA, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center, and the Juggernaut.
Oscars producer Will Packer had announced 10 new presenters for the Oscars 2022, on Monday. The new presenters include Stephanie Beatriz, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R, Elliot Page, Tony Hawk, and Kelly Slater.
Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She has several releases lined up including Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, the series Citadel, and the rom-com Text For You. According to a report in Deadline, Priyanka also stars in the adaptation of Shilip Somaya Gowda’s book ‘Secret Daughter’.
The Oscars 2022 ceremony will take place on 27 March 2022 (5.30 AM, 28 March IST).