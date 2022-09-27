'It's Always Daughters' Day in My Book': Priyanka Chopra Shares Throwback Pics

Priyanka shares nostalgic photos on Daughter's Day.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra recently shared an adorable picture with her eight-month-old daughter Malti Marie, and a throwback picture with her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra on the occasion of Daughters' Day. Sharing the photos with her fans on her Instagram story, the actor wrote, "A day late, but it's always International Daughters' Day in my book."
Priyanka posted a close-up picture with Malti, in which they're both cuddling together. While, the other one was a throwback picture with her father in which both of them can be seen dancing at what seems like a house party.
Priyanka recently hosted the Global Citizen festival in New York on Saturday, 24 October. The actor's singer-husband, Nick Jonas had also performed at the event with his band, The Jonas Brothers.
On the work front, Priyanka has several upcoming projects lined up including Russo Brothers' show Citadel, alongside Richard Madden, It's All Coming Back To Me, Ending Things co-starring Anthony Mackie, and Zoya and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
