Priyanka Chopra Asks Nick Jonas to 'Crush It', Says She's His 'Biggest Fan'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra had a lovely surprise for her husband, Nick Jonas. Nick who is currently in Las Vegas to kick start a series of concerts, posted a video showcasing Priyanka’s surprise – which comprised of a bottle of champagne, some balloons and a note cheering Nick on. The note read, “Vegas residency baby, crush it. Wish I could be there. Love, Pri.”
Nick was quick to share the video of the surprise on his Instagram stories. He also shared a mirror selfie and wrote, “Night one. Vegas.” He looked dapper in a white jacket, black pants and a yellow T-shirt.
Priyanka also shared Nick’s story with an endearing message, “Your biggest fan. I love you jaan! Crush it! @nikjonas Who is gonna be in Vegas tonight?”
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in the web series Citadel along with Bodyguard fame actor Richard Madden, Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara, and an action thriller called Ending Things alongside Captain America star Anthony Mackie. She also working on a romantic drama film called
