Priyanka Chopra Partially Reveals Daughter Malti Marie's Face; Fans React

Priyanka Chopra reveals her daughter Malti Marie's face partially.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Taking to social media, Priyanka Chopra partially revealed her daughter Malti Marie's face on Wednesday. The actor shared an adorable picture of her daughter sleeping inside a baby stroller on her Instagram story. In the picture, Malti's eyes were covered with a warm baby-pink cap, while her hands rested on the blanket. She captioned her post, "I mean...(heart emojis)."
Take a look at it here:
Soon after Malti's picture was shared, it started doing the rounds on the internet. Several fan accounts re-shared the picture, where Priyanka's fans showered their love for her daughter in the comments section of the post. Some even compared her looks to Nick's.
Take a look at their reaction here:
Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, via surrogacy. The couple tied the knot in December 2018, after dating for several years.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the Russo Brothers' Citadel, filmmaker Jim Strouse's Love Again, co-starring Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
