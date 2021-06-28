Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mother's B'Day at Her Restaurant 'Sona'

On Madhu Chopra's birthday, Priyanka had posted on her Instagram, “Happy birthday mom. Missing our ritual of celebrating your special day together. Love you loads… see you real soon. @drmadhuakhourichopra.”

Priyanka had visited her restaurant Sona for the first time yesterday. The restaurant's official handle shared pictures of the actor at the venue. Through the handle, Priyanka wrote, "Last night I finalllllllly got to experience the magic of SONA for myself since the opening. Everything was beyond my expectations and for a moment I felt like I was home in India…it’s incredible how provocative taste and smell can be."

On the career front, Priyanka has multiple projects lined up. Priyanka was in Germany last year shooting for Matrix 4, and has been in London the past few months shooting for the drama series Citadel starring Richard Madden.