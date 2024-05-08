Here's What WOMB’s Srishti Bakshi Said About Working With Priyanka Chopra

Srishti opened up about working with Chopra, "Priyanka brought a breath of fresh air in terms of the support she provided. There are people in that stature who are able to share the spotlight. She watched the film and really liked it and from day one it was about how can we get it across to many more people. So, she has a relationship with platforms and different people."

"In my life, I have discovered that people who join such journeys are intrinsically motivated to be part of it and that motivation and sense of purpose was in Priyanka. I have always been a fan of her work but it converted into a relationship because she felt compelled to join. She is an army officer’s daughter, as am I," she added.

She also added, why Chopra joined in the project, "A lot of people join in for fame and name but she joined in for what it brings to the world, the conversation that it drives, and the kind of influence it will have on young girls across the country. She had that right support bond."

WOMB is available to watch on Amazon Prime.