'It Took Me 22 Years To Get Paid Same as My Male Co-Actor': Priyanka Chopra

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is preparing for the release of her latest project, the documentary Women of My Billion (WOMB). The highly anticipated film releases on 3 May on Amazon Prime.

The documentary is produced by Priyanka under her Purple Pebble Pictures label and by Apoorva Bakshi and Monisha Thyagarajan‘s Awedacious Originals.

The Quint spoke to the actor and Srishti Bakshi about the documentary, their thoughts on "What will the society say," a working mother's guilt, the changes the actor has seen in the industry, and what they hope the society at large can change to make the world better for women, and more.