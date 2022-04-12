Priyanka Chopra Posts Old Picture With the ‘Strong Maternal Figures’ in Her Life

She added, “I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also @chickyp85 looking most adorable as always! PS- why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts? #mondaymusings #memories.”

In the first picture, everyone is sitting on a bed and Madhu is holding Priyanka and Priyam, and her grandmother can be seen sitting on the side. The second photo is of Priyanka feeding her grandmother.

On the work front, Priyanka stars in Text For You and Ending Things. She is also a part of the Amazon series Citadel opposite Richard Madden and Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The actor was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections.