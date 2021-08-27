Priyanka Chopra Gets Hurt on Citadel Sets, Shares Pic

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures of her injury on the sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming show Citadel created by Patrick Moran, and Anthony and Joe Russo. On Friday, Priyanka shared a picture of herself with wounds visible on her face with the caption, “what’s real and what’s not?” In the picture, there was a wound on her cheek and a gash in her eyebrow.
She later shared a fan’s response that read, “Cheek wound is real and not the one in forehead (sic)” with a thumb down emoji. She revealed that the gash on her cheek is fake but the wound near her eyebrow is real.
Several pictures of Priyanka Chopra on the sets of Citadel surfaced on social media, mostly credited to Splash News. The actor can be seen in a black and khakhi ensemble with a gun harness. Actor Pedro Leandro can also be seen in the pictures.
Priyanka Chopra had shared a picture of her look in Citadel on social media with the caption, “Messy day at work. Can’t wait for you to meet her! #Citadel” Mindy Kaling commented, “you could say this was a new makeup trend and i would literally put mud on my face.”
Priyanka Chopra has multiple projects lined up including Keanu Reeves-starrer Matrix 4: Resurrections, directed by Lana Wachowski, and a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling. The Quantico actor has also finished shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film Text For You, directed by Jim Strouse. The movie also stars Sam Heughan.
Priyanka will make her Bollywood return with the film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. In Citadel, Priyanka plays a spy. The series, also starring Richard Madden, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
