Priyanka Chopra's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Send Wishes

Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, and others wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her 39th birthday, today, with husband Nick Jonas in London. Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit wished the Quantico star.
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of Priyanka on Instagram, and wrote, "Happy Birthday Priyanka...May you keep breaking boundaries forever...lots of love."
In her birthday wish, Katrina Kaif recalled that she used to 'dread' dancing after Priyanka.
"From our days at guruji, how I used to dread dancing after u. ur fire and drive has always inspired me at different points in my life, some important car rides and nights out, every time we met it's always a blast. Keep riding higher and higher and May u always be blessed. Happy birthday," she wrote.
"Happy Birthday to everyone's favourite desi girl! Wishing you another year of being a complete boss and making it seem so effortless and fun!" Janhvi Kapoor shared on Instagram.
Actor Madhuri Dixit shared a picture with Priyanka wherein both of them can be seen performing on stage. "Happy Birthday, Dear Priyanka. Makes me proud to see you grow from strength to strength. Wishing you luck in all your future endeavors. Lots of Love."
Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Priyanka in Bluffmaster, tweeted an illustration of Priyanka and wished, "Happy Birthday dear @priyankachopra- wishing you happiness, love and good health. May you forever inspire everyone around you to do their best. Much love."
Many others also wished Priyanka Chopra:
Published: 18 Jul 2021,02:00 PM IST