Priyanka Chopra Attends Wimbledon Finals With Kate Middleton, Prince William

Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Wimbledon finals.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate Middleton, were also among the guests present. Also in the audience were tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King and Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Dame Maggie Smith.
Some photos and videos have been circulating on the internet.
Priyanka wore a high neck, full sleeves dress at the event. While Kate wore a bright green dress, William chose a blue shirt and blue suit for the occasion.
Priyanka has been staying in London since last year. She first shot for her romantic movie Text For You with Outlander's Sam Heughan. The actor has also begun working on her web series debut, Citadel, executive produced by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined