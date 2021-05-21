Prince William Says BBC Failed Diana with 'Deceitful' Interview

"It is my firm view that the Panorama programme holds no legitimacy and should never be aired again. It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others," he added.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, also released his separate statement wherein he blamed the 'ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices' for his mother's death. Prince Harry has sued multiple British tabloids and has expressed concern that his wife Meghan will be affected by the same media scrutiny that hurt his mother.

Prince Harry further stated, "To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth. Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these - and even worse - are still widespread today. Then, and now, it's bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication."

After Lord Dyson's findings became public news, BBC Director-General Tim Davie, Hall's successor, released a statement that they accept Lord Dyson's findings. Taking cognizance of the accusations of deceit, the statement further said, "While today’s BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way." He also added that the BBC offers an unconditional apology.

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997 from injuries she sustained in a car crash in Paris.