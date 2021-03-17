Talks Between Prince Harry & William 'Not Productive': Report

Prince Harry & William.|
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
A friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said recently that Harry spoke to his brother William for the first time since the Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive".
Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning, said she had spoken to Harry and Meghan over the weekend and that a conversation between the brothers had taken place.
“It’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too, and the word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation,” she said.
Prince William's office, Kensington Palace, is yet to respond to King's remarks.
During the tell-all interview with Oprah, Meghan had claimed that one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt "trapped".
Addressing the press last Thursday, Prince William had said he was yet to speak to his brother. "We’re very much not a racist family", he added.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined