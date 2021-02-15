Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expecting their second child|
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child, a spokesman said in a Valentine's Day announcement.
The couple released a black-and-white photo of them under a tree, wherein Markle is seen showing signs of pregnancy.
The spokesperson said in a statement, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
A Buckingham Palace spokesman added: "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well."
Misan Harriman, a friend of Harry and Meghan who took the photograph, wrote on Twitter: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow."
The news comes after Meghan Markle opened up about her miscarriage last year. In a heartfelt piece for The New York Times, Markle spoke about dealing with unbearable grief and the need for kindness and empathy.
Recalling the fateful day, Meghan Markle wrote, "It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table... After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.... I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second".
Meghan and Harry, who is Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, quit frontline royal duties in March last year and now live in California.
(With inputs from Agence France Presse)
