Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Crew Donates Set to Hospital for COVID Relief

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in a poster of 'Radhe Shyam'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The entire set of Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam has been donated to a private hospital in Hyderabad, for COVID relief. The set had been specially constructed as a 70s hospital in Italy and had 50 custom beds, stretchers, PPE suits, medical equipment stands and oxygen cylinders, reported Deccan Chronicle.
Ravinder Reddy, the film's production designer confirmed, "These beds have been custom designed; they are big, strong and are patient-friendly. They have all the comforts that a bed-ridden patient can leverage." The entire set was reportedly transferred in nine trucks.
Ravinder had been trying to find a bed for his relative when he got in touch with the CEO of a hospital and learned that there was a scarcity of beds. "When the CEO said that there were no beds available, and that they were having difficulty in procuring, I realised the acute shortage and the gravity of the issue. Soon, I asked my filmmakers if we could contribute our hospital set, which we built for the film, for the Covid-19 patients. They immediately agreed," he added.
Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as leads. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.
During the second COVID wave India saw a record high in cases. The country's health infrastructure has been struggling to meet demand which resulted in an acute shortage of medical supplies like beds, oxygen supplies, and medicines. Several celebrities have been contributing to relief efforts either by amplifying pleas for help, donating money, or collaborating with NGOs.
Actor Sonu Sood has been helping people get access to healthcare and others like Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and Alia Bhatt have been amplifying pleas for help and resources. Priyanka Chopra collaborated with GiveIndia to set up a fundraiser for COVID relief especially focused on improving health infrastructure in India.
Since then several international celebrities have emphasized on the urgency of the COVID crisis in India and asked their fans to help. Hugh Jackman amplified Priyanka's fundraiser, and Jennifer Aniston shared another. Talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Lilly Singh, and singers Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes also increased visibility of the cause.
Published: 10 May 2021,01:02 PM IST