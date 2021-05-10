Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Crew Donates Set to Hospital for COVID Relief

During the second COVID wave India saw a record high in cases. The country's health infrastructure has been struggling to meet demand which resulted in an acute shortage of medical supplies like beds, oxygen supplies, and medicines. Several celebrities have been contributing to relief efforts either by amplifying pleas for help, donating money, or collaborating with NGOs.

Actor Sonu Sood has been helping people get access to healthcare and others like Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, and Alia Bhatt have been amplifying pleas for help and resources. Priyanka Chopra collaborated with GiveIndia to set up a fundraiser for COVID relief especially focused on improving health infrastructure in India.

Since then several international celebrities have emphasized on the urgency of the COVID crisis in India and asked their fans to help. Hugh Jackman amplified Priyanka's fundraiser, and Jennifer Aniston shared another. Talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Lilly Singh, and singers Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes also increased visibility of the cause.