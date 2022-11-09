Post Malone To Perform In India For The First Time This December

Hip-Hop fans in India are overjoyed as American chart-topper, Post Malone is all set for his India debut, next month. The Sunflower singer will be headlining the Zomato Feeding India Concert on 10 December at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. Even though the entire lineup is yet to be disclosed, ticket sales are live.

