Pop Icon Taylor Swift Officially Declared A Billionaire by Forbes

In continuation of the Forbes report, Swift, who is known for her vast songwriting catalog, has staged the first billion-dollar tour ever with her ongoing Eras Tour, boosting economies and delighting fans worldwide. The 34-year-old pop icon also has a significant real estate portfolio with homes in Nashville, New York, Beverly Hills, and Rhode Island.

Swift has also broken records with her touring milestone and won a fourth Grammy for Best Album this year. In 2023, she received widespread attention, including Time Magazine's Person of the Year award.

Swift is now all set to release her new album, The Tortured Poets Department on 19 April.