Pop Icon Taylor Swift Officially Declared A Billionaire by Forbes

Taylor Swift is now officially a billionaire.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@taylorswift)
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been officially named a member of the three-comma-club, with Forbes estimating her wealth to exceed a billion dollars. According to the financial news publication, she is the first artist to achieve billionaire status solely through her music, with an estimated $1.1 billion fortune.
Other industry artists like Rihanna and Jay-Z have also achieved billionaire status via entertainment holdings, fashion brands, and alcohol companies, among other interests.
In continuation of the Forbes report, Swift, who is known for her vast songwriting catalog, has staged the first billion-dollar tour ever with her ongoing Eras Tour, boosting economies and delighting fans worldwide. The 34-year-old pop icon also has a significant real estate portfolio with homes in Nashville, New York, Beverly Hills, and Rhode Island.
Swift has also broken records with her touring milestone and won a fourth Grammy for Best Album this year. In 2023, she received widespread attention, including Time Magazine's Person of the Year award.
Swift is now all set to release her new album, The Tortured Poets Department on 19 April.
