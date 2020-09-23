Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married on 10 September this year. Quint Entertainment Poonam Pandey with Sam Bombay | (Photo Courtesy: Instagram) Celebrities Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married on 10 September this year.

Actor Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested on Tuesday, 22 September, in Goa after she filed a police complaint alleging that he had molested, threatened and assaulted her, police told PTI. As per the report by PTI, the police official added that the incident took place at Canacona village in South Goa where Poonam is currently shooting for a film.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday (21 September) night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station told the news agency. The inspector added that Poonam Pandey underwent mandatory medical tests as part of the investigation. Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay got married on 10 September this year. (With inputs from PTI)

Also read: Payal Ghosh Files Police Complaint Against Anurag Kashyap