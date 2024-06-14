Poonam Dhillon Confirms Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Poonam Dhillon confirms Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding.
(Picture Courtesy: X, Instagram)
Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon has confirmed receiving the wedding invitation of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, she sent her blessings to the couple. As per reports, Sonakshi and Zaheer will tie the knot on 23 June.
A source from Instant Bollywood quoted Poonam as saying, "I wish Sonakshi all the very best. Boht pyara invite bheja hai usne. I have known her since she was a little girl, uski poori journey dekhi hai toh bhagwaan kare boht khush rahe. She is a lovely, warm, very loving girl toh I wish her all the joy and happiness. (She sent a beautiful invite. I have known her since she was a child and I have seen her entire journey. So, I wish her all the happiness)."
She added, "Please keep her happy. Zaheer, yaad rakhna, boht pyaari bachi hai, boht precious hai hum sab ko. (Remember this, she is a very sweet girl. She is precious to all of us).”
Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding invite went viral some time back. According to the invite, the wedding celebration will take place at a Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, at 8pm on 23 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined