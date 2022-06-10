'Truly Appalling': Pooja Hegde Complains About Airline Staff's Behaviour

Pooja Hegde calls out Indigo Airlines for the staff's behaviour.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Pooja Hegde took to Twitter on Thursday to share her disappointment with an airlines company. Speaking about the Indigo Airlines staff Pooja tweeted, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling."
Indigo responded to Pooja by saying, "Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We'd like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number. ~Linda".
Pooja was flying out of Mumbai when the incident took place.
