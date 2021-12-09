Pooja Bhatt Lends Support to Kamya Panjabi As She Stands up to 'Divorce-Shaming'

Actor Kamya Panjabi has called out a troll who tried to shame her because of her divorce and second marriage. Kamya took to Twitter to share a screenshot of her response. The actor married Shalabh Dang in February last year, seven years after her separation.

On Wednesday, Kamya posted a video on Instagram wherein she spoke about women empowerment. A comment on the post read, "Ek apni shaadi to bacha ni payi talaq ho gya. Fir dusri shadi...had hai (You could not even save your own marriage. You got divorced, and then married for the second time. This is the limit).”