Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals First Poster for Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam's period film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical 1955 novel 'Ponniyin Selvan'. The film stars Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also makes an appearance. The screenplay for Ponniyin Selvan was co-written by Ratan with Elando Kumaravel.

The book, by Kali, documents the story of Arulmozhivarman in the early days. He was one of the most powerful kings of his time who went on to become Rajaraja Chola I, the historic Chola emperor.

Mani Ratnam is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film anthology Navarasa, which premieres on Netflix on 6 August.