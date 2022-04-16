Pics: VJ-Actor Cyrus Sahukar Ties the Knot With Vaishali Malahara

Popular VJ and actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in a private ceremony in Alibaug on Friday. The actor's friends took to social media to share photos.

The guest list at the wedding included close friends and family members - Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Maria Goretti, Cyrus Broacha, Shruti Seth, Samir Kochhar, music composer Ankur Tewari, Gaurav Kapur and Yudhishtir Urs, among others.