Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Temple

Pics: Newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Temple

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani took to Instagram to share pictures from their visit.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Rakul Preet Singh and jackky Bhagnani sought blessings at the Kamakhya temple in Assam.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rakul Preet Singh and jackky Bhagnani sought blessings at the Kamakhya temple in Assam.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, after their grand wedding in Goa. The couple took to Instagram to share share pictures from their visit to the temple.

In one of the pictures, Rakul and Jackky could be seen with their families, dressed in traditional attires and holding garlands.

Putting the pictures up on her Instagram story, Rakul wrote in the caption, "Kamakhya Temple. Blessed."

Have a look:

Rakul and Jackky posed together in front of the Kamakhya Temple.

Rakul and Jackky with their family.

Also ReadPics: Rakul Preet Shares Glimpses of Her Haldi Ceremony With Jackky Bhagnani

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT