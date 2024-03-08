Pics: Newlyweds Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Seek Blessings At Kamakhya Temple

Rakul Preet Singh and jackky Bhagnani sought blessings at the Kamakhya temple in Assam.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, after their grand wedding in Goa. The couple took to Instagram to share share pictures from their visit to the temple.
In one of the pictures, Rakul and Jackky could be seen with their families, dressed in traditional attires and holding garlands.
Putting the pictures up on her Instagram story, Rakul wrote in the caption, "Kamakhya Temple. Blessed."
Have a look:
Rakul and Jackky posed together in front of the Kamakhya Temple.
Rakul and Jackky with their family.
