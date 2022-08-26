Photos: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Return Home With Baby Boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her baby boy on 10 August 2022. The couple have now returned home from the hospital. Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja after returning distributed sweets to the media.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on 8 May 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.