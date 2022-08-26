Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Return Home With Baby Boy

Photos: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Return Home With Baby Boy

The couple welcomed a baby boy on 20 August.
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja</p></div>

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been blessed with a baby boy. Sonam Kapoor gave birth to her baby boy on 10 August 2022. The couple have now returned home from the hospital. Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja after returning distributed sweets to the media.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on 8 May 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor Returns Home

Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja After Sonam Kapoor Returned Home 

Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distribute sweets to the media

Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja distribute sweets to the media

Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

