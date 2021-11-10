Paul Rudd Named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' For 2021

In the cover of the magazine, Paul joked that he has a fair understanding as to how people will react to the news. “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,” the actor told People. Paul also said that when he shared the news with his wife Julie Yaeger, she was 'stupefied'.

“She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”