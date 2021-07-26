Passport Renewal Case: HC Refuses to Hear Javed Akhtar's Plea Against Kangana

While hearing Akhtar's arguments, the HC maintained that if they intervene in this matter, they will be flooded by similar petitions. "Today, you don't have the right to an audience. If we allow this application, the court will be overflooded with many such pleas. We are not entertaining an intervention application by someone who is not a complainant (in FIRs in question),” the court said.

However, the court suggested that Javed Akhtar approach the complainant in the Bandra sedition case or the public prosecutor’s office to raise his grievances.

Kangana Ranaut had filed an interim application seeking directions to the Regional Passport Authority to renew her passport to leave the country for a film shoot. Kangana's plea stated that the authority objected to the renewal because of an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police.

On 28 June, a special division bench had disposed of Kangana's interim application. Her counsel had told the court no criminal case was pending against her, despite two FIRs against her.

On 1 July, Akhtar moved the HC stating that Ranaut 'deliberately' made misleading statements to get a favourable ruling.