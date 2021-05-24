Kevin Spacey Books First Film since Sexual Assault Allegations

As the allegations against him continued to rise, Spacey was removed from his role in Netflix's House of Cards. His character was quickly killed off and Robin Wright took on the role of the lead for the show's final season.

ABC News reported the casting on 22 May and added that the film also stars Vanessa Redgrave, Franco Nero’s wife. Louis confirmed the Variety that she will appear in the film as a piano teacher for Franco Nero's role, if she can travel to Italy.

Franco Nero said to ABC News, “I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.” The film is a low-budged indie production follows “the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices," as featured in Filmitalia.

Allegations and Lawsuits

In October 2017, Buzzfeed published a report about allegations by actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance towards him when he was 14. Since then, more than 30 people came forward with their stories ranging from misconduct to sexual assault.