‘Thankful for My Baby Girl’: Paris Hilton Announces She’s Having a Second Child

Paris Hilton with her husband Carter Reum and their son Phoenix; her Instagram announcement post.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Paris Hilton announced, in an Instagram post, that her and her husband Carter Reum are having a second child. She shared a picture of a pink baby outfit with heart-shaped sunglasses resting on it and a teddy bear on the side with the caption, “Thankful for my baby girl.”
Paris Hilton on Instagram.
Hilton also seemingly revealed her second child’s name – ‘London’. Hilton also shared some videos on TikTok including one where she can be heard asking her son, "I love you angel. Are you the big brother today? You the big brother now? You going to watch after your sister?"
A still from Paris Hilton's TikTok video featuring her son.
The couple had welcomed their first child Phoenix Barron in January. She’d announced his birth on Twitter by sharing a picture of her fingers wrapped around a baby’s hand. She had written, “You are already loved beyond words.”
Back in 2022, during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres show, Hilton had shared that she wanted to have a baby daughter whom she would name ‘London’. She had said, “The girl is gonna be named London Marilyn Hilton Reum. Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it’s my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together.”
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in November 2021.
Hilton recently also shared a bunch of photos on Instagram wishing her parents a ‘happy anniversary’, “Happy anniversary to my incredible parents @KathyHilton @RickHilton7! I'm so grateful to have grown up looking up to your beautiful love for one another and the example you set for me becoming a mother. I love you both so much!”
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)