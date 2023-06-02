Parineeti Chopra Impresses Netizens With Her Soulful Rendition of 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra covers iconic Pakistani song, 'Tu Jhoom'.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is a trained classical singer, has impressed the internet with her soulful rendition of the iconic Pakistani song 'Tu Jhoom'. The track was originally sung by singing legends Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen on Coke Studio Season 14.
Sharing the video with her fans, Parineeti wrote, "Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra."
Here, have a look:
Soon after the video was shared on Instagram, netizens flooded the comments section with praise for the Ishaqzaade actor.
One of the users wrote, "Her uniqueness is the reason why she is my most fav..!!"
Here are some other reactions:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be next seen in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The film is based on the lives of late Punjabi singers Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur.
