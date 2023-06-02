Parineeti Chopra Impresses Netizens With Her Soulful Rendition of 'Tu Jhoom'

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is a trained classical singer, has impressed the internet with her soulful rendition of the iconic Pakistani song 'Tu Jhoom'. The track was originally sung by singing legends Naseebo Lal and Abida Parveen on Coke Studio Season 14.

Sharing the video with her fans, Parineeti wrote, "Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn’t resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs. Pure joy! #TuJhoom #ParineetiChopra."