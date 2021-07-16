Paresh Rawal Reveals Why He Didn't Launch Son Aditya Rawal

However, he admitted that Aditya 'doesn't need his father's recommendation'. "But isn’t this good? Through his own effort, he got noticed. People loved his work in Bamfaad. And now, he is working with Hansal Mehta. I mean, he is working with a director like him. So, his work is fetching him work. He doesn’t need his father’s recommendation," he told Indian Express.

Paresh Rawal also talked about Aditya's training for the film industry. "Before my son became an actor, he was a writer," he revealed. Aditya Rawal is credited as a writer on Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat.

“He went to NYU to study script writing and play writing. In regards to acting, he trained in London International School of Performing Arts, London for 6-8 months," the Hera Pheri actor added.