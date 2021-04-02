Why the Bengali Protest Song Is Timely: Parambrata & Other Actors

Ahead of the Bengal elections, actors, musicians and artistes from Tollywood united for a new song that urges people to reject hate-based politics. Titled 'Nijeder Mawte Nijeder Gaan', the song cites numerous instances wherein people have been targeted based on their religion, their freedom snatched and lies peddled openly. It's a plea by the artistes to the people of Bengal to vote wisely.

Actor Anirban Bhattacharya, who wrote the lyrics, told The Quint that the song was his way of contributing to the CAA-NRC movement last year. "In Kolkata, a number of people took part in the NRC-CAA protests. It was a huge movement, and this song was my contribution". He added that the Bengal elections was the opportune time to release the song as this was a way to protest against the power.