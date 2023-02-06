Pankaj Udhas, Vishal Dadlani Remember Lata Mangeshkar on Her Death Anniversary

It has been exactly a year since India lost its 'Queen of Melody', Lata Mangeshkar. Today marks the first death anniversary of the veteran singer, who passed away on 6 February 2022. On the occasion, several celebrities, from politicians to actors and veterans from the music fraternity, remembered the late musician.

Singers Vishal Dadlani, Anup Jalota, Pankaj Udhas, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others, also took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mangeshkar.