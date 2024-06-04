Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar recalls working in adult films during tough phase.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Actor Durgesh Kumar, who has been receiving praise for his performance in Panchayat season 3, recently opened up about his struggling phase in the industry.
In an interview with DNA, the actor recalled how he was compelled to work in an adult film for money once. Speaking about the lack of opportunities, he added, "I can’t live without acting. So, I did any work that came my way because I was confident in my abilities. We are getting work now, which is a big deal. Else, where would we fit? Nobody takes us in the maar-dhaad wale shows (action shows). At least with comedy, we get these chances so it feels very good."
In another interview with The Lallantop, Durgesh shared how one needs to be mentally prepared before stepping into the entertainment industry. He added that in the past 11 years, he has been through depression twice.
Meanwhile, Panchayat is a comedy drama helmed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. In addition to Durgesh, the show also features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Biswapati Sarkar, Sunita Rajwar, Pankaj Jha, Ashok Pathak, Sanvikaa, Rajesh Jais and Aasif Khan in key roles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined