Panchayat actor Durgesh Kumar recalls working in adult films during tough phase.

Actor Durgesh Kumar, who has been receiving praise for his performance in Panchayat season 3, recently opened up about his struggling phase in the industry.

In an interview with DNA, the actor recalled how he was compelled to work in an adult film for money once. Speaking about the lack of opportunities, he added, "I can’t live without acting. So, I did any work that came my way because I was confident in my abilities. We are getting work now, which is a big deal. Else, where would we fit? Nobody takes us in the maar-dhaad wale shows (action shows). At least with comedy, we get these chances so it feels very good."