Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Panchayat Season 3: How Does TVF do it Every Single Time? | Do I Like It Podcast

Panchayat Season 3: How Does TVF do it Every Single Time? | Do I Like It Podcast

Dekh raha hai Binod? Panchayat ka naya season aaya hai!
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about 'Panchayat S03'

|

Photo: The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo talks about 'Panchayat S03'</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Let's go back to the village life with the new season of TVF's 'Panchayat', streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in leading roles.

In this episode of 'Do I Like It', Prateek Lidhoo discusses the screenplay of the show, and talks about why TVF shows always leave us with a satisfying, yet hungry feeling. From solid characters to relatable plot points, we breakdown how the company has distilled the science of screenwriting to extract the maximum possible out of a script. Watch till the end!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT