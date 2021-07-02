Our Lives Inspired 'Skater Girl', But We Didn't Get Any Credit: Asha Gond

Asha added that the film falls short of capturing their experiences with caste and gender bias. "The film made me so angry and upset. So much of our lives has inspired it but we did not get any credit. We don't need money. It would have really helped if people knew on whom the story is based".

Asha Gond's village Janwaar grabbed headlines in 2016 after German activist Ulrike Reinhard introduced a skating rink, turning almost all the kids there into skateboarders. The rink helped girls like Asha break age-old practices and become financially independent. Janwaar’s popularity also grew with Asha's fame. She took part in several national and international championships, and was the first in her village to travel outside India.

Asha also told the publication that the filmmakers contacted her some years back. "The film's director, Manjari Makijany, came to Janwaar and spent some time but we didn't know she was shooting a film. We took part in an acting workshop. I was asked what I do when I feel low. I told them I sit by the lake. That's there in the film".

Asha continued that the film's crew contacted her in 2019 and said the film will be based on them. "The crew said we will be in the film but in the background. We refused. If it's our story, why should we be in the background?".