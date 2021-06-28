Skater Girl: Dir Manjari Makijany & Asha Gond Address Controversy

Netflix' Skater Girl is a story of inspiration and breaking stereotypes to rise above all odds. The film is directed by Manjari Makijany and co-written by sister Vinati Makijany. The movie stars Rachel Saanchita Gupta as the lead, Prerna. Prerna must fight misogyny and patriarchy in every aspect of her life: schooling, marriage, and of course, her dream to skate.

While the film garnered positive reviews ever since its release, it has also been embroiled in controversy after being accused of capitalising on a tribal girl's story.