Skater Girl: Dir Manjari Makijany & Asha Gond Address Controversy

Poster of 'Skater Girl' directed by Manjari Makijany
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
Netflix' Skater Girl is a story of inspiration and breaking stereotypes to rise above all odds. The film is directed by Manjari Makijany and co-written by sister Vinati Makijany. The movie stars Rachel Saanchita Gupta as the lead, Prerna. Prerna must fight misogyny and patriarchy in every aspect of her life: schooling, marriage, and of course, her dream to skate.
While the film garnered positive reviews ever since its release, it has also been embroiled in controversy after being accused of capitalising on a tribal girl's story.
Skater Girl's makers are being accused of using the story of Asha Gond from Janwaar in Madhya Pradesh, and German national Ulrike Reinhard who set up the Janwaar Castle skatepark.
Vinati spoke to Gaon Connection on the matter.
Gond confirmed that she was offered a cameo but backed out because she didn’t want to be in the background. “If it’s my story, why should I be in the background? So, I opted out,” she said, and added, “But, I’ve decided to move on. I meet different people in this small life of ours. I learn from everyone.”
Reinhard, however, added that she was thanked for her contribution in the film's credits but she feels that the girls including Gond also deserved to be credited.
Director Manjari Makijany told Gaon Connection, “Ulrike is legally still under contract as a research consultant, and is aware of the scope of her work, which included facilitating casting workshops in Panna, and is spreading misinformation in spite of her saying she doesn’t want to associate with the film."
She added that people can't 'walk away' from contracts after they've been signed, and that their paperwork is compliant. The Skater Girl makers also have legal teams both in India and USA. She further reinstated that the movie is fictional.
Reinhard, who said that she exited the contract because she disagreed with the filmmaker's approach, added that a contract should also have been signed with Asha and the other children at Janwaar.
The Adivasis, a tribal community, constitute almost half of Janwaar's population. Courtesy of the caste system prevalent in India, communities like the Adivasis live segregated from the rest of the community. However, at Reinhard's skatepark, people across class and caste were allowed to participate.
The skatepark also had a policy that prioritises girl children before others to encourage a more gender inclusive experience, especially since girls in the village are hardly encouraged to pursue such hobbies.
Gond and Reinhard have both been vocal on social media about the issue. One of the rules at the skatepark is "No school. No skateboarding." which was implemented to ensure that kids didn't skip school, either by their own volition or because of their parents.
Reinhard even partnered with Prakriti School to organise workshops for the teachers at Janwaar.
One of the skaters from Janwaar does feature in the film as part of the climax. 15-year-old Deepa Yadav had also picked up skating from Reinhard and continues to follow her passion. Even though she hasn't watched the film, Deepa told Gaon Connection that she believes it is every girl's story.
"When I heard the story and whatever I saw during shooting, I think this is the story of all girls who skate," she said.
The Makijany sisters added that the film isn't one person's story and is, instead, based on the skateboarding scene in India.
Published: 28 Jun 2021,02:33 PM IST